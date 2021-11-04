DeFrancesco completes Andretti IndyCar line-up for 2022

Andretti Autosport has completed its NTT IndyCar Series roster with the long-anticipated confirmation of Devlin DeFrancesco in the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda. The 21-year-old from Toronto, Canada, steps into the seat countryman James Hinchcliffe filled last season to join Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, and fellow newcomer Romain Grosjean in the four-car effort.

Having spent this year with the team in Indy Lights, DeFrancesco began his IndyCar testing program in October and has completed two outings in the No. 29 Honda to date. The majority of his sponsors from Indy Lights, led by Powertap Hydrogen, will carry over to launch the first of a multi-year IndyCar agreement.

“We’re thrilled to keep Devlin in the Andretti Autosport family as he makes his final jump up the Road to Indy ladder into IndyCar,” Michael Andretti said. “Devlin has been a great addition to our Indy Lights program and has showed a lot of growth and strength at the recent test days. I think he’ll continue to grow with IndyCar and I’m really glad that we could again partner with George and the Steinbrenner Racing team for the No. 29.”

DeFrancesco’s open-wheel training efforts have taken him to England, Italy, Spain, across Europe and Asia, and back to America where he placed second in the Indy Pro 2000 championship with Andretti in 2020 before embarking on a season of Indy Lights where he earned two podiums on the way to a sixth-place finish in the standings.

“I am incredibly grateful to Michael and George for the belief they have shown in me over the past two seasons moving up the Road to Indy ladder,” DeFrancesco said. “To now take that final step into IndyCar with two of the world’s biggest names in sports – Andretti and Steinbrenner – is an incredible opportunity that I can’t wait to take full advantage of.

“I have three very experienced teammates to learn from and that is what makes this opportunity even more exciting. To get to race in the NTT IndyCar Series with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport and to contest the Indianapolis 500 is a dream come true and I’m so looking forward to getting started.”

For Steinbrenner, there’s satisfaction in seeing DeFrancesco complete his Road To Indy education and begin of a new adventure in IndyCar.

“Two years ago, we started a journey with Devlin with the intent to one day take him all the way to the NTT IndyCar Series and I’m thrilled that day has come,” he said. “From Indy Pro 2000 to Indy Lights and now to IndyCar, he really impressed with his two initial days in an Indy car and we’re excited to see him in action in 2022.”