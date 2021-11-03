Race Industry Now: Progression in safety/Inside USAC double feature

Join EPARTRADE for Episode 129 of its RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech Webinar on Wednesday, November 10 at 9:00 a.m. PT. Click here to register

This week’s special double feature opens at 9am PST with ‘Progression in safety’ by K1 RaceGear, with JR Twedt, GM/ Director of Operations.

That will be followed at 10am by ‘Inside the United States Auto Club by USAC, with Kevin Miller, President & CEO, USAC; Preston Osborne, Series Director, America Rally Association; Todd Achterberg, President, International Snowmobile Racing and Laura Hauenstein, USAC Risk Manager for Motorsports Insurance. Both will be hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

No charge to attend.