Ferrari BoP revised ahead of WEC season finale

The Balance of Performance has been revised for GTE Pro and Am ahead of the FIA World Endurance Championship season finale this weekend, handing AF Corse and the other Ferrari customer teams a performance break after a challenging meeting at the Sakhir circuit last weekend.

The revision reverses approximately 50 percent of the turbo boost changes introduced for the 6 Hours of Bahrain. The aforementioned changes for the first of the two Bahrain races were roundly criticized by Ferrari, which struggled to find pace in qualifying and during the race in GTE Pro, resulting in a comfortable front-row-lockout and 1-2 finish from rival manufacturer Porsche.

Porsche’s dominance closed the gap in the world championship standings for GTE manufacturers. Porsche leads Ferrari by a single point with the Porsche Team on 231 points, AF Corse Ferrari on 230.

Meanwhile, in the drivers’ championship, the gap is also just a single point although it’s advantage Ferrari. The No. 51 488 of James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi lead Porsche pair Kevin Estre and Neel Jani with 139 points.

There has been a similar proportional adjustment to the GTE Am Ferraris. The No. 83 crew which leads the standings also struggled for pace and was unable to challenge for a class podium last weekend.

No amendment has been made to the BoP for Porsche in either class.