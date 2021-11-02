Alegra Motorsports' father-son duo racing by land and sea on Petit Le Mans weekend

Alegra Motorsport’s Petit Le Mans weekend will be filled with racing of two types as the father-son duo of Carlos and Michael de Quesada racing by land and sea.

On the same weekend Michael pilots the team’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season finale, his father, Carlos, will be at the controls of a 50-foot carbon, Kevlar and foam catamaran boat for the Race World Offshore World Championships.

Both the car and the boat will be sporting new liveries that reflect the team’s partnership with Huski Chocolate. The livery on the Mercedes-AMG was designed by 17-year-old Noah Ruddock of East Lake High School in Palm Harbor, near the team’s Tampa headquarters.

“There are some similarities between these two styles of racing, but more differences,” Carlos de Quesada said. “It says a lot about the skill and commitment of the Alegra Team that we’re able to mobilize for two totally different events in different corners of the country. Regardless of how we fair, it’s sure to be an exciting weekend.”

It will take three men to get each vehicle to the finish line. Michael shares the No. 28 Mercedes-AMG with Daniel Morad and Daniel Juncadella. Meanwhile, Carlos will work with veteran yacht racers Gary Stray and Steve Curtis to navigate the 4,000 horsepower, 200mph, boat to the finish off the coast of Florida.

