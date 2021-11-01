Envision Racing reveals new look for 21/22 FE season at COP26

Envision Racing took the wraps off the livery for its upcoming Formula E campaign at the COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Monday. The team, formerly known as Envision Virgin Racing, has also been rebranded to represent its full ownership by Envision Group, a green energy company based in China.

Envision, which has 11 wins and 33 podiums to date, traded in its traditional red and purple colors to green and blue as part of the team’s goal to ‘Race Against Climate Change’. Nick Cassidy and Robin Frijns will represent the squad for the 2021/22 season, which begins under the lights in a doubleheader January 28-29 in Saudi Arabia.

“Since becoming a founding member of Formula E, we have been on an exciting journey that celebrates sport, and its potential to influence sustainability. ” said managing director Sylvain Filippi. “The team exists to accelerate the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy – a purpose shared by Envision Group, and one that’s inspired the new design of our race car.”

“The new design of our Formula E car celebrates Envision Group’s ownership and recognizes their unrelenting ambition to accelerate the global transition to net zero. We are proud to be owned by one of the world’s leading, most sustainably innovative companies and this will inspire the continued success of Envision Racing and energize our Race Against Climate Change.”

Envision also launched the world’s first electric two-seater race car. Additionally, in collaboration with the Glasgow City Council and UK Government’s ‘Together for Our Planet’ campaign, it created a scale replica Gen2 Formula E car from recycled consumer waste to raise awareness of the impact of single use plastic on the environment.