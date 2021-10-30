VIDEO: Scary clips and close calls

The weekend of Halloween is here, so enjoy it with us by watching this spooky video courtesy of SVRA of scary clips and close calls.
NASCAR 3hr ago
Smith vaults into Championship 4 with Truck win at Martinsville
On a track strewn with spinning trucks and broken hearts, Zane Smith catapulted into the Championship 4 with a thrilling overtime victory (…)
Off Road 4hr ago
Baja 400 highlights to air Sunday
Coverage of the four-race 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship continues on ESPN2 Sunday, Oct. 31, with the premiere of multiple (…)
Road to Indy 6hr ago
Nikita Johnson set for USF Juniors with VRD Racing
After the recent announcement regarding the launch of USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires by Andersen Promotions owner and CEO Dan (…)
IMSA 6hr ago
CB Motorsports to pair Shield, Bacon in Pilot Challenge finale
CB Motorsports will close out the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge campaign with a two-car entry in the Fox Factory 120 at Michelin (…)
Team USA Scholarship 8hr ago
Team USA’s Esterson wins, Castro third on day 1 at Formula Ford Festival
Team USA Scholarship drivers Max Esterson and Andre Castro enjoyed a successful opening day at the 50th Annual Formula Ford Festival at (…)
Le Mans/WEC 8hr ago
Conway/Kobayashi/Lopez reign in Bahrain 6 Hours for Toyota
Toyota claimed a comfortable 1-2 finish in the FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Bahrain, sealing the Le Mans Hypercar (…)
Videos 9hr ago
VIDEO: Vaughn Gitten Jr shreds the Faroe Islands with Mustang Mach E
What happens when you send Vaughn Gitten Jr. on a sightseeing trip with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 to one of the most beautiful (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 10hr ago
Historic/GT Modern Endurance Challenge tees up HSR Classic Daytona 24
A hotly competitive B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge race for the Historic and GT Modern (GTM) divisions set the stage on Friday for (…)
NHRA 21hr ago
B. Force, DeJoria among fastest in Friday action at Vegas
Already the track record holder in Top Fuel, Brittany Force added another impressive performance at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 1d ago
Initial SCCA Enduro class and technical rules released
Sports Car Club of America has released a proposed technical and class rule set for its new national Enduro program and is looking for (…)
Comments