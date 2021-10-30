Baja 400 highlights to air Sunday

Coverage of the four-race 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship continues on ESPN2 Sunday, Oct. 31, with the premiere of multiple airings of the second SCORE Baja 400, presented by VP Racing Fuels. The one-hour special of the SCORE race will be broadcast on the World of X Games show, scheduled to air at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2 (check local listings for time in your region).

Host of the World of X Games show for this 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship season opener is action sports TV announcer/Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee/SCORE Trophy Truck champion racer Cameron Steele. Co-producing the show with SCORE is award-winning BCII TV of Los Angeles. Bud Brutsman is the executive producer.

Run from September 14-19, the event — which attracted over 50,000 spectators spread out along the course — started and finished on the outskirts of Ensenada, Baja California. A total of 193 starters raced in Pro and Sportsman Motorcycles for cars, trucks, UTVS, motorcycles and quads competing in 51 classes. There were 151 official finishers, an impressive 78 percent finishing rate considering the difficulty of the course in the elapsed-time race.