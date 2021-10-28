Robb joins Andretti Autosport for 2022 Indy Lights

Andretti Autosport announced Thursday that Sting Ray Robb will join its team for the 2022 Indy Lights Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. A veteran of the Road to Indy ladder series, the 20-year-old Idaho native finished eighth in his rookie season of Indy Lights this year, having won the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 title, which earned him a scholarship to compete in Indy Lights in 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Sting Ray Robb to Andretti Autosport’s Indy Lights program for 2022,” said team president J-F Thormann. “Sting Ray has shown great progress and talent over the course of his Road to Indy career, and we look forward to seeing what he can accomplish in Indy Lights next season.”

During Sting Ray’s run in the Road to Indy, the 20-year-old made 61 starts, captured seven victories, 18 podiums, started from pole position seven times, set four track records, was the AIM Move of the Year recipient twice and was the only driver in 2020 to complete all 485 laps of the Indy Pro 2000 season. In Indy Lights this past season, he secured top-10 results in 15 of his 20 starts.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining the Andretti Autosport family — their history in motorsports is phenomenal and second to none,” said Robb. “With their experience and resources, I am looking forward to some amazing results. I saw tremendous growth as a driver this past season and am anticipating using all those tools as I move moving forward with the Andretti Autosport team.

“As I team up with Andretti, I am confident that the Indy Lights Championship is an achievable goal. A huge thank you to everyone at Andretti Autosport for believing in my ability and talent. And, to all you TEAM SR2 fans who have supported me as family, friends and partners, I thank you with a grateful heart.”

Robb will make his debut in the No. 2 Andretti Autosport machine for the first time at this weekend’s Chris Griffis Memorial Test on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.