W Series points leader Powell considering American open-wheel turn

Alice Powell heads into this weekend’s W Series championship finale at Circuit of The Americas with the lead in the drivers’ standings and a desire to continue her open-wheel career in bigger and faster machinery. The native of England would love for that journey to reach the NTT IndyCar Series.

Tied on 109 points with inaugural W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, Powell’s rise in 2021 with three wins from six rounds to the two earned by her countrywoman speaks to the impressive progress she’s made.

“I’m really looking forward to the big showdown that’s coming up,” Powell said. “With fellow Brit Jamie Chadwick, it’s going to be a really interesting scrap in the final two races, but something that I’m really looking forward to, to be honest.”

While Chadwick’s sights have been firmly set on Formula 1, Powell — who was drafted in a few years ago to race at VIR for the Meyer Shank/Heinricher Racing Acura NSX GT3 IMSA program — is keen to remain in open-wheel, but also has interests in sports car racing if opportunities to compete in Indy Lights or IndyCar do not emerge.

“My experience has been in single-seaters,” said the 28-year-old veteran of Formula Renault, British F3, and GP3. “I had four to five years out of racing due to lack of budget until the W Series came along and kick started that all over again. What would fit me well in America is just the passion; I’ve been a huge motorsport fan since I was really small, so I know from having the experience of watching IndyCar on the TV and from experiencing racing in IMSA, the atmosphere was electric.

“Having raced [and won] at the British Grand Prix this year, my home grand prix, you know, that atmosphere there was electric and something I really sort of thrive off. So I think that my passion would level up with the passion in the States. But in terms of driving style, from racing in sports cars to racing in single-seaters, I’m fairly smooth, but sometimes these W Series cars, you really need to hustle them.

“They’re big, heavy cars in terms of a single-seater, just because of the way that the car is designed, and with the halo on top as well. So I think adapting to cars like that will be good for me. My options are fully open to any opportunity came along — Indy Lights, IndyCar, or even back to something like IMSA. Options are fully open.”

Catch the full conversation with Powell below or click here: