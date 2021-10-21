Sargeant’s IndyCar test with Foyt called off

Logan Sargeant will not participate in Monday’s private test at Barber Motorsports Park with the A.J. Foyt Racing team. The team confirmed the change of plans on Thursday morning, but declined to cite the specifics behind the cancellation.

RACER understands the 20-year-old with three years of FIA Formula 3 experience could be in the frame for a reserve driver role with an undisclosed Formula 1 team. To date, the young American has focused his junior open-wheel energies in Europe. Starting in 2016, Sargeant’s training has been performed in F4, Formula Renault, and more recently in F3 where he’s earned three wins and a best of third in the 2020 championship with Prema Racing.

The 2021 F3 season has proven to be more of a challenge for Sargeant, whose desire to land in F2 were dashed due to a lack of funding to take the upward step. Driving for the unfancied Charouz Racing System outfit, the Floridian placed seventh in the F3 standings after leading the team to a first podium and first win in the series this season, and was looking to IndyCar with Foyt as an option if the budget could be procured.