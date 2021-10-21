Alonso says IndyCar should get more F1 Super License points

Fernando Alonso says IndyCar should be a series that provides drivers with more points towards the FIA Super License required for Formula 1.

Colton Herta has been linked with an Alfa Romeo seat if Andretti is able to complete a takeover of the Sauber-run team, but doesn’t currently have enough points for a Super License. That’s because although the IndyCar champion earns the required 40 points and second place gets 30, from third down the points are awarded on the same level as the FIA’s Formula 3 championship.

With the top three finishers in Formula 2 earning the full 40 points, Alonso believes IndyCar needs to be valued higher.

“It’s difficult to comment on regs and things, more a question for the FIA and whoever is dealing with the license thing,” Alonso said. “But if you ask me my opinion, for sure there are categories like IndyCar that has the level high enough that you should get the necessary points like you do in other categories in Europe. It’s a good debate for sure.”

Despite the focus on Herta, Alonso says F1 shouldn’t assume all drivers want to leave such a competitive series in IndyCar, even if he believes he would be a good addition to the grid.

“I think he is a very good driver — very talented, very young, I think the youngest IndyCar race winner, and I think has a very good organization with Andretti. Yeah, it will be a good fit for Formula 1 for sure, but each of us has a different plan in his career and I don’t know what Colton has in his head at the moment, I’m sure he is happy with IndyCar.

“Same as Alex Palou, who won the championship this year, and he’s really committed to the U.S. racing, and enjoys racing here in the States. Sometimes there is not only one target, Formula 1. Motorsport is much more than Formula 1, even if inside this bubble some people feel this is the top-top-top — which is probably the top, but there are other super categories.”

