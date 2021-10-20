WIN Autosport adds LMP3 to LMP2 for Petit Le Mans

WIN Autosport will field an LMP3 entry at Road Atlanta’s Petit Le Mans with an LMP3 entry for reigning IMSA Prototype Challenge champions Naveen Rao and Matt Bell. The pair will be joined by IMSA rookie Josh Skelton in the No. 83 LMP3 for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season finale.

The LMP3 program will run alongside the team’s full-season LMP2 campaign, making Petit Le Mans a two-car outing for the Nevada-based team in its first season of IMSA competition.

Bell has spent his 2021 season racing with COOL Racing in the Michelin Le Mans Cup and is currently third in that championship battle.

Road Atlanta is “one of my favorite tracks in the U.S.,” Bell said. “I won here in 2014 in GTD and last year finished second in the LMP2 class, so I definitely like this track and want to keep the podium streak going. This is an intense track with a big grid, so traffic management is a big part of the event.”

Skelton has also been competing with COOL Racing in the Michelin Le Mans Cup. Petit Le Mans will be the 21-year-old Britons’ first endurance race. He got his first experience of Road Atlanta during a recent test session.

“It was brilliant to get a few laps under my belt at Road Atlanta, such an amazing circuit and the WIN Autosport crew were great to work with as well,” Skelton said. “With all of the elevation change and high-speed sections, it is a challenging circuit, and it is not very forgiving, so you have to be on it all the time. I’m excited to make my North American debut at one of the most iconic tracks, in one of the most iconic races in sports cars — and I’ve heard the racing in the IMSA series is top notch so I’m really looking forward to the entire experience.”

Rao and Bell won the 2020 IMSA Prototype Challenge championship and shared an LMP3 with each other earlier this year in IPC at Daytona and Sebring.

The team’s LMP2 entry sees no changes since the last endurance round at Watkins Glen with Steven Thomas, Tristan Nunez and Thomas Merrill set to share the team’s No. 11 ORECA 07.