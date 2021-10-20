TV ratings: Texas

NASCAR was back on broadcast TV again this week with a pair of national series races on NBC at Texas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday averaged a 1.52 Nielsen rating and 2.436 million viewers. That’s basically identical to the numbers for last year’s Cup race on this weekend at Kansas (1.52/2.511m) — which also aired on NBC — per ShowBuzzDaily.com.

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas averaged 0.78/1.188m, compared to a 0.43/697K last year at Kansas, which ran Saturday evening on cable NBCSN.

It was another rough outing for NHRA Camping World Drag Racing which ran opposite NASCAR on FS1. The finals from Bristol Sunday afternoon averaged 0.12/222,000, which is about the same as the finals from Dallas on this weekend last year, also on FS1 (0.15/236K).