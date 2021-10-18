Kyle Busch takes aim at NASCAR's intermediate package

Kyle Busch was direct with his feelings about the NASCAR Cup Series’s package for intermediate tracks during Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The two-time champion started third and managed to win the first stage despite damage to the left rear of his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in an earlier incident. However, the 550 HP package earned an animated response over the radio during the race from Busch, which appeared to be directed at executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell before the audio was cut.

“Race fans, if you enjoy this accordion-style racing, please send your email to… (audio ends),” said Busch.

Busch went on to finish eighth at the first race of the Round of 8 and currently sits fourth in the standings, eight points above the cutline for the Championship 4.

The package was introduced in 2019 and continues to be used at a majority of the 1.5-mile tracks, however the combination of lower horsepower and a raised rear spoiler often leaves drivers facing a form of pack racing. Additionally, passing comes at a premium as drivers are usually flat on the throttle and left to manipulate the affects of drafting in order to make calculated moves on track. The package is expected to continue with the introduction of the Next Gen in 2022.

Asked whether the radio message regarding O’Donnell was about the tires, Busch doubled down.

“No, the package,” Busch said. “Every time you run somebody down, then they accordion you backwards, and then you run them down, and then they accordion backwards. It’s terrible. It’s a joke. But sign me up for more, I guess.”