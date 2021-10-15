Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

SRO America to race at Ozarks International Raceway

SRO America to race at Ozarks International Raceway

SRO America

SRO America to race at Ozarks International Raceway

By October 15, 2021 11:27 AM

By |

SRO Motorsports Group confirmed this week that the SRO America is set to become the first professional motorsports event at the new Ozarks International Raceway. SRO America championships will take to the new circuit on May 20-22, 2022 pending FIA homologation.

The 3.87-mile circuit sits on 650 acres of land in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks region, a popular travel destination.

Another change to the SRO America calendar involves Virginia International Raceway. The previously announced dates have shifted one week later to avoid clashing with the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The new VIR date will have all four SRO America championships at the Alton, Virginia circuit on June 17-19.

The remainder of the calendar remains as previously revealed, with the season kicking off at Sonoma Raceway on April 15-17.

 

, SRO America

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home