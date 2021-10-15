Ruud, LaMarra, Williams claim TC America victories at Indy

Jacob Ruud and the No. 81 Classic BMW claimed a dominant, wet to dry Round 13 win, 39 seconds ahead of his closest TCX-class rival. “This has been a fantastic season and Fast Track Racing has given me an incredible car the whole time,” continued Ruud, “It’s been a dream to say the least.”

The race started with some argey-bargey at Turn 1 in the TC class between the No. 60 Mini of Derek Jones and No. 78 Hyundai of Jeff Ricca causing the first and only safety car of the race to be called, forcing Jones to fall to 11th place in class and the Hyundai to retire.

The race would get back to green with 31 of the 40 minutes remaining. TC would see the No. 9 DXDT Honda of Kevin Boehm storm to the lead, up four positions on the restart, with the pole-sitting No. 88 Hyundai of Nicholas Barbato running wide at Turn 2, falling to fourth in class.

Jose Blanco, who started second in the No. 99 Honda Civic Si, would take over the TCA class lead for a short time as Luke Rumberg’s No. 33 Hyundai dragged past the Honda on the front straight to claim the top position.

Three laps later the No. 62 Mini of Clay Williams would catch and pass the No. 99 for second in class with the No. 2 Honda of Colin Harrison and No. 61 Mini of Cristian Perocarpi stalking for third. Williams would continue his run in TCA and quickly catch Rumberg for the class lead at Turn 6 with 13 minutes on the clock. Ten minutes later Perocarpi would get past Rumberg for second in TCA.

Back up in TC pole-sitting Barbota would climb back to second position in class, a mere one-tenth of a second behind Boehm in first. Mike LaMarra and the No. 31 Honda would quietly stalk both and sneak past Barbota for second, then power past Boehm for the lead as the field ran to the white flag.

As the checkered flag flew Ruud would win in TCX with Steve Streimer second and Olivia Askew third.

TC would see Mike LaMarra victorious with Kevin Boehm and Nicholas Barbato second and third. “It’s fantastic. This is the second time I’ve won here and it feels great. I took a gamble by starting on slicks, but it paid off and I couldn’t be happier!” said LaMarra.

Clay Williams would claim the TCA victory with teammate Cristian Perocarpi and Luke Rumberg rounding out the podium. “I’ll never forget this drive, it’s really amazing,” said Williams, “I couldn’t be happier for the team and I’m ready to kiss the bricks!”

The TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School season finale will take place on Saturday, October 16th at 3:20pm EDT. Follow along with live timing and scoring at tcamerica.us/live and live-stream on the GTWorld YouTube channel, or catch the audio simulcast on SiriusXM Satellite Radio on Ch. 392 (992 on the web app)