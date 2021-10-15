2022 F1 draft calendar approved with Imola in, China out

Formula 1’s 2022 draft calendar has been approved by the FIA after a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council on Friday, starting in Bahrain and featuring Imola instead of China.

The record 23-event season kicks off with a back-to-back races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia before a planned return to Melbourne for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. After Australia, Imola is set to replace China, with the race in Shanghai not on next year’s calendar but F1 saying it will return “as soon as conditions allow.”

The Miami Grand Prix debuts on May 8, with the Canadian Grand Prix on June 19 and Austin provisionally set for October 23. Like Imola, Spain and Singapore, the United States Grand Prix at COTA needs a new contract and so is marked as subject to contract.

There are two instances of races on three consecutive weekends — Spa, Zandvoort and Monza followed by Sochi, Singapore and Suzuka — while the season will end earlier than in recent years on November 20 in Abu Dhabi as a result of the FIFA World Cup next winter.

“We are excited to announce the 2022 calendar as we prepare to enter a new era for the sport with brand-new regulations and cars (pictured above in mock-up form -Ed.) for next year that are designed to create closer racing. This season has been incredible so far with great battles on the track, large audiences tuning in and fans returning to the races after the impact of the pandemic,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “We look forward to welcoming more fans back next season and hope 2022 feels more normal than the life we have all experienced in the past two years.

“We are very pleased with the interest in Formula 1 from places that want to host races and the growth of the sport, and believe we have a fantastic calendar for 2022 with destinations like Miami joining famous and historic venues. The pandemic is still with us, and we will therefore continue to be vigilant and safe — to protect all our personnel and the communities we visit.”