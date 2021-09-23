Inaugural Miami GP race date confirmed

Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix will take place on the weekend of May 6-8, 2022, the race organizers have announced.

Formula 1 has yet to release its 2022 calendar, with a schedule expected to be revealed in the middle of next month at the same time it is submitted to the FIA World Motor Sport Council. However, the race in Miami had already been confirmed as being held in May and a firm date has been allowed to be published in order to allow more concrete preparations to be made.

“We’ve worked hard to create a track with great racing and a venue with unparalleled fan experiences,” Miami Grand Prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel said. “There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it.”

Construction of the circuit at Hard Rock Stadium is ongoing despite the start of the NFL season, and Miami Grand Prix CEO Richard Cregan says there will be further announcements regarding the event in the coming weeks.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1 community and the sport’s fanbase worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May,” Cregan said.

“The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now that we have our date confirmed with Formula 1, we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at the trackside which will make this a truly stand-out addition to the calendar.

“This location is already well known for creating unforgettable experiences for events like the Super Bowl and Miami Open. We look forward to embracing an entirely new global sporting occasion.”