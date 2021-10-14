PODCAST: Tony Stewart on NHRA plans

Tony Stewart is taking his team ownership to the NHRA beginning in 2022 and he made time to talk about it on The Racing Writer’s Podcast. Among the highlights:

• Stewart discusses the challenges he expects entering drag racing

• Experiencing drag racing up close and personal with Don Schumacher Racing

• How Stewart’s view of things changed the more time spent on the starting line

• What the conversation is like between two racers in a relationship (Stewart and fiancee Leah Pruett)

• Trying to describe the sensation of speed driving a Top Fuel dragster compared other vehicles he’s driven

• Why Stewart says it’d be “suicidal” for him to try to compete in NHRA

• Why Matt Hagan was a good fit for TSR

• If there’s anything left Stewart hasn’t driven

• Where Stewart sees NHRA in the motorsports landscape