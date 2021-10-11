NASCAR confirms 2022 rules and additional testing dates

NASCAR confirmed Monday that Cup Series teams received the 2022 rules package for the Next Gen car at the beginning of the month.

The aero package for intermediate racetracks will not change. Teams will continue to compete with 550-horsepower and an eight-inch spoiler. However, horsepower will be cut to 670 (from 750) at short tracks and road courses with a four-inch spoiler. It is the same package teams are testing with at the Charlotte Roval.

The superspeedway aero package has not been determined. John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president of racing innovation, said officials would look for more data during a January organizational test, but the horsepower will more than likely be less than 550.

Teams are testing at the Charlotte Roval on Monday and Tuesday with the 670-horsepower package. It is the first organizational test for the Next Gen car.

There is also quite a bit of testing coming up for the car.

*Nov. 17 and 18 on the Charlotte oval (organizational test)

*Dec. 14 and 15 at Phoenix (organizational test)

*Jan. 11 and 12 at Daytona (organizational test)

NASCAR also plans to schedule three additional organizational tests. But officials are still working with teams as to where they will go.

There are also three upcoming Goodyear tire tests, but the dates haven’t been finalized. The tracks are locked in, though.

*Teams will go to Atlanta for a tire test after the facility is finished with the repaving and reprofile.

*There will be a tire confirmation test at Bowman Gray in preparation for the L.A. Coliseum race

*There will also be a tire confirmation test at Wythe Raceway (dirt track) in preparation for the Bristol dirt race

Camping World Truck Series competitor Stewart Friesen will drive the car for the dirt test to keep a current Cup Series driver from an advantage in seat time. Probst did not reveal who would run at the Bowman Gray test as it’s not finalized, but said it would be “pretty cool” and make a good story.