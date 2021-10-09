2022 HSR schedule delivers calendar continuity with race weekend events

The 2022 Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) race event schedule delivers calendar continuity with a familiar lineup of HSR events on some of North America’s legendary road courses that are favorites of race fans and competitors alike.

The eight-event calendar begins and ends at Sebring International Raceway and in between includes at least one stop at equally legendary circuits like Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Road America, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the classic but contemporary Barber Motorsports Park.

Highlight blockbuster events include the 44th HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 28 – May 1, and the HSR Classics at Daytona, November 2 – 6, and Sebring, November 30 – December 4, which close out the 2022 calendar.

The season-opening event for the fourth-straight year is the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring, April 6 – 8, that starts the year giving competitors an HSR headline event with a huge amount of track time on a favorite circuit.



The Sebring opener is followed by the 44th HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, which is one of the oldest historic and vintage races in the U.S.

The Mitty is in its fifth decade as a must-do vintage and historic major event, and the schedule is as big as it has ever been with competitor test days both Wednesday and Thursday leading into the weekend.

May’s schedule highlight is the HSR Barber Historics at Barber Motorsports Park, in Birmingham, Alabama, May 19 – 22. The Barber event gives competitors and race fans a pristine racing circuit and a chance to visit the amazing Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

August is set aside for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (RMMR) and RMMR Pre Reunion, which take place on back-to-back weekends at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca August 11 – 22. Having been named the motorsports sanctioning body of both RMMR events last year, HSR will again be well represented at WeatherTech Raceway on both weekends of competition.



For the third-straight year, HSR makes a guest appearance with the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association (VSCDA) at the Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival (ELVF), September 15 – 18. HSR competitors from all classes are placed in existing and appropriate VSCDA run groups for this popular event on the four-mile Road America circuit.

With the 2021 edition having been run just two weekends ago, the HSR Fall Historics at Michelin Raceway moves into an October 13 – 16 slot in 2022. The perfect complementary event to each April’s HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway, the Fall Classic has developed an appeal and popularity of its own, and is the first of two return visits to tracks on the annual HSR calendar.

Set for its seventh running later this month after debuting in 2014, the 2021 HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, moves back to the more traditional November 2 – 6 weekend date next year.

The HSR Classic Daytona is once again followed in 2022 by its HSR Classics sister event, the HSR Classic 12 Hour at Sebring, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network. The seventh-annual running of the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour next year will be held on the legendary Sebring airport circuit, November 30 – December 4.



The HSR Classics events at Daytona and Sebring share the card each weekend, respectively, with the Daytona Historics and Sebring Historics races that annually bring each HSR championship season to a close.

Up next on the current 2021 race schedule is the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, October 27 – 31, and the season-ending HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, December 1 – 5.

More information on HSR event weekends, including the 2021 HSR Classics at Daytona and Sebring competitor entry forms and schedules, can be found at www.HSRRace.com.

Tickets for the 2021 HSR Classics at Daytona and Sebring are available now at www.HSRTickets.com.

2022 Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Race-Event Schedule*

April 6 – 8: HSR Sebring Spring Fling – Sebring International Raceway, Sebring Florida

April 28 – May 1: 44th HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

May 19 – 22: HSR Barber Historics – Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

August 11 – 22: Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (RMMR) and RMMR Pre-Reunion – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

September 15 – 18: VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival – Road America

October 13 – 16: HSR Atlanta Fall Historics – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

November 2 – 6: HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA and the HSR Daytona Historics – Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

November 30 – December 4: HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, and the HSR Sebring Historic Races – Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida

*Event schedule subject to change and additions