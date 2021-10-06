NASCAR Truck crew chief Troconis suspended indefinitely for 'behavioral violation'

Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for an off-track incident.

NASCAR announced the suspension Wednesday, citing sections 12.8.1.c of the rule book. While specifics regarding his suspension were not given, Troconis was penalized for a behavioral violation.

Actions in the rule book include a physical confrontation with a NASCAR official, media member, fans, etc.; member-to-member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.

Troconis was on the pit box Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team. Kris Wright made his 14th start in the truck, while others who have driven it this year and worked with Troconis include Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, and Chris Windom.

Troconis has called 142 races in the Truck Series and has two wins. Those came while working with Ben Rhodes in 2017 and ’18.