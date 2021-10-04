Formula E achieves record TV growth in 2020/21

Formula E recovered from a pandemic-shortened campaign in Season 6 to achieve record-breaking numbers in global television audience growth for Season 7.

Distribution to new free-to-air channels aided a cumulative audience total of 316m, which represented a 32 percent year-on-year growth. Additionally, there was a 26 percent jump in the average viewing duration per live race.

There was significant growth across key markets where new media deals were set up, specifically Germany, Italy, Brazil, UK, France, USA and Indonesia.

The market reporting its biggest rise in numbers for Season 7 compared to Season 6 was Germany, which delivered an increase of 338 percent. Brazilian audiences had a 286 percent year-on-year jump. Live audiences in the United Kingdom enjoyed two London races, which undoubtedly helped the 156 percent rise in growth. Interest in Indonesia exploded with a 147 percent increase courtesy of its free-to-air TVRI channel. In Italy, the viewership rose 128 percent from the numbers of Season 6. With the aid of new partner L’Equipe, France viewership increased 123 percent. Growth in the United States was up 25 percent, with the events, including the New York E-Prix, airing on the main CBS network. These numbers were also reflected in the percentage of viewers watching race programming live rather than via highlight reels or repeats.

“This was a record-breaking year for Formula E as we worked with our teams, media partners and sponsors to deliver a fan-first strategy emphasizing live race audience development and direct engagement on our digital platforms,” said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle.

“It’s clear there is strong fan interest in Formula E’s electric racing in cities, and we are delighted to see our strategy of partnering with broadcasters committed to localized, engaging and accessible free-to-air coverage paying off. We are set for a fantastic Season 8 as we welcome back fans at our races in some of the most iconic city locations in the world. We are focused on strengthening our broadcaster footprint and relationships, increasing our global audiences and delivering an integrated media platform to serve our fans and support our continued growth.”

Nyck de Vries, driving for Mercedes-EQ, won the Season 7 championship at the season finale E-Prix in Berlin on August 15.