Talladega Cup race rained out, rescheduled for Monday

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed until 1:00 p.m. ET Monday afternoon.

NASCAR officials declared there would not be enough daylight to run the entire race on Sunday after persistent rain showers. Cup Series were called to their cars after 2:30 local time and did get on track for a few pace laps in hopes of starting the YellaWood 500, but another rain shower hit the track and ended the day.

The race will air on NBCSN on Monday. The race had been originally scheduled to air on NBC.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag. Hamlin is also the defending race winner.

Talladega is the second race in the Round of 12. The four drivers below the cutline are William Byron (-4), Kevin Harvick (-7), Alex Bowman (-13), and Christopher Bell (-25).