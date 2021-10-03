Former NASCAR racer Townley dies after Georgia shooting

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Georgia.

The Athens Banner-Herald first reported the news after confirming with the Athens-Clarke County coroner. Townley, 31, was a Watkinsville, Georgia native.

The report states the shooting took place in the Athens Five Points area. Townley and a female, 30, were shot and transported to a local hospital, and Townley died of his injuries at the hospital. It appears related to domestic violence, and police have had contact with the shooter. He was not identified in the Athens Banner-Herald report other than saying he was a 32-year-old Dunwoody man.

Townley last competed in NASCAR in 2016 when he made starts in both the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series. While Townley made 76 starts in the Xfinity Series, he was mostly known for, and most competitive, during his time in the Truck Series.

Sponsored by the Zaxby’s restaurant chain that was co-founded by his father Tony in 110 Truck Series starts, Townley earned 24 top-10 finishes and one win. Townley’s only career win came at Las Vegas six years ago, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2015.

Townley’s resume also includes time in the ARCA Menards Series, where he won two races in 58 starts.