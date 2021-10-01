Miami F1 track open to hosting IndyCar, NASCAR if schedules align

The new Formula 1 track being built for the Miami Grand Prix could see action from IndyCar or NASCAR in the future if schedules align.

Miami will join the F1 calendar next year, with a race date of May 8 recently having been confirmed by the organizers. The Miami International Autodrome is currently being constructed around the Hard Rock Stadium, and the race’s managing partner Tom Garfinkel believes there’s the potential to host other events there in future, but only within a specific window of the sporting calendar.

“I think it’s possible, but the limited time window from the scheduling standpoint is really the challenge,” Garfinkel told RACER. “You start getting too far after the (F1) race, and it gets real hot in Miami in the summertime.

“Before the race we’ve got the Miami Open tennis tournament in late March every year, and football season before that. So it’ll be limited to what we can do on the track in terms of these events, so the track and the whole experience has been designed around the Formula 1 event.”

Garfinkel hasn’t had any discussions with IndyCar or NASCAR at this stage, but the new circuit should be up to standard for both based on FIA regulations.

But while hosting other series could be attractive, the Miami Dolphins CEO believes it could be more beneficial for the venue to have a third F1 race somewhere in the United States in the future in order to grow the sport further.

“We haven’t worked together with COTA directly, but certainly the more racing we can bring, the more race fans we can build, is good for everybody,” he said. “So I wish them all the success, I want to see them succeed.

“I’d love to see eventually a third race in the United States, if that’s possible in the future and Formula 1 decides that’s what they want to do. We believe all ships rise on a rising tide, and if you’re a real fan of motorsport in general and Formula 1 racing, then the more racing the better in the United States.”