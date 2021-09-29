NASCAR's Xfinity Series, Trucks add new venues for 2022

NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will visit new venues in 2022.

The Xfinity Series will head to Portland International Raceway on June 4. It will be the first time since 2000 that a NASCAR national series race has run on the 1.964-mile road course. It hosted the Truck Series in 1999 and 2000, and the ARCA Menards West Series competed there earlier this month.

There are two new tracks and the return of an old favorite to the Camping World Truck Series schedule.

Truck Series teams will visit two new road courses with a trip to Sonoma Raceway on June 11 as a companion race to the NASCAR Cup Series. A month later, on July 9, they will debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Cars Course.

The start of the Truck Series playoffs will begin on 29 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. It will be their first trip there since 2011, and will be on the same weekend as when the Xfinity Series and Cup Series competes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Truck Series while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”

There are 15 tripleheader NASCAR weekends in 2022.

2022 Xfinity Series schedule

Saturday, February 19 – Daytona

Saturday, February 26 – Auto Club

Saturday, March 5 – Las Vegas

Saturday, March 12 – Phoenix

Saturday, March 19 – Atlanta

Saturday, March 26 – COTA

Saturday, April 2 – Richmond

Friday, April 8 – Martinsville

Saturday, April 23 – Talladega

Saturday, April 30 – Dover

Saturday, May 7 – Darlington

Saturday, May 21 – Texas

Saturday, May 28 – Charlotte

Saturday, June 4 – Portland International Raceway

Saturday, June 25 – Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, July 2 – Road America

Saturday, July 9 – Atlanta

Saturday, July 16 – New Hampshire

Saturday, July 23 – Pocono

Saturday, July 30 – Indianapolis road course

Saturday, Aug. 6 – Michigan

Saturday, Aug. 20 – Watkins Glen

Friday, Aug. 26 – Daytona

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Darlington

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Kansas

Friday, Sept. 16 – Bristol

Saturday, Sept. 24 – Texas

Saturday, Oct. 1 – Talladega

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Charlotte Roval

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Las Vegas

Saturday, Oct. 22 – Homestead-Miami

Saturday, Oct. 29 – Martinsville

Saturday, Nov. 5 – Phoenix

2022 Camping World Truck Series schedule

Friday, February 18 – Daytona

Friday, March 4 – Las Vegas

Saturday, March 19 – Atlanta

Saturday, March 26 – COTA

Thursday, April 7 – Martinsville

Saturday, April 16 – Bristol dirt

Friday, May 6 – Darlington

Saturday, May 14 – Kansas

Friday, May 20 – Texas

Friday, May 27 – Charlotte

Saturday, June 4 – World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, June 11 – Sonoma

Saturday, June 18 – Knoxville

Friday, June 24 – Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, July 9 – Mid-Ohio

Saturday, July 23 – Pocono

Friday, July 29 – Lucas Oil Raceway

Saturday, Aug. 13 – Richmond

Friday, Sept. 9 – Kansas

Thursday, Sept. 15 – Bristol

Saturday, Oct. 1 – Talladega

Saturday, Oct. 22 – Homestead-Miami

Friday, Nov. 4 – Phoenix