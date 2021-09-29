NASCAR's Xfinity Series, Trucks add new venues for 2022

NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will visit new venues in 2022.
The Xfinity Series will head to Portland International Raceway on June 4. It will be the first time since 2000 that a NASCAR national series race has run on the 1.964-mile road course. It hosted the Truck Series in 1999 and 2000, and the ARCA Menards West Series competed there earlier this month.
There are two new tracks and the return of an old favorite to the Camping World Truck Series schedule.
Truck Series teams will visit two new road courses with a trip to Sonoma Raceway on June 11 as a companion race to the NASCAR Cup Series. A month later, on July 9, they will debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Cars Course.
The start of the Truck Series playoffs will begin on 29 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. It will be their first trip there since 2011, and will be on the same weekend as when the Xfinity Series and Cup Series competes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Truck Series while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”
There are 15 tripleheader NASCAR weekends in 2022.
2022 Xfinity Series schedule
Saturday, February 19 – Daytona
Saturday, February 26 – Auto Club
Saturday, March 5 – Las Vegas
Saturday, March 12 – Phoenix
Saturday, March 19 – Atlanta
Saturday, March 26 – COTA
Saturday, April 2 – Richmond
Friday, April 8 – Martinsville
Saturday, April 23 – Talladega
Saturday, April 30 – Dover
Saturday, May 7 – Darlington
Saturday, May 21 – Texas
Saturday, May 28 – Charlotte
Saturday, June 4 – Portland International Raceway
Saturday, June 25 – Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 2 – Road America
Saturday, July 9 – Atlanta
Saturday, July 16 – New Hampshire
Saturday, July 23 – Pocono
Saturday, July 30 – Indianapolis road course
Saturday, Aug. 6 – Michigan
Saturday, Aug. 20 – Watkins Glen
Friday, Aug. 26 – Daytona
Saturday, Sept. 3 – Darlington
Saturday, Sept. 10 – Kansas
Friday, Sept. 16 – Bristol
Saturday, Sept. 24 – Texas
Saturday, Oct. 1 – Talladega
Saturday, Oct. 8 – Charlotte Roval
Saturday, Oct. 15 – Las Vegas
Saturday, Oct. 22 – Homestead-Miami
Saturday, Oct. 29 – Martinsville
Saturday, Nov. 5 – Phoenix
2022 Camping World Truck Series schedule
Friday, February 18 – Daytona
Friday, March 4 – Las Vegas
Saturday, March 19 – Atlanta
Saturday, March 26 – COTA
Thursday, April 7 – Martinsville
Saturday, April 16 – Bristol dirt
Friday, May 6 – Darlington
Saturday, May 14 – Kansas
Friday, May 20 – Texas
Friday, May 27 – Charlotte
Saturday, June 4 – World Wide Technology Raceway
Saturday, June 11 – Sonoma
Saturday, June 18 – Knoxville
Friday, June 24 – Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 9 – Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 23 – Pocono
Friday, July 29 – Lucas Oil Raceway
Saturday, Aug. 13 – Richmond
Friday, Sept. 9 – Kansas
Thursday, Sept. 15 – Bristol
Saturday, Oct. 1 – Talladega
Saturday, Oct. 22 – Homestead-Miami
Friday, Nov. 4 – Phoenix
