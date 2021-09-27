Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: Shank on Pagenaud's arrival at MSR

VIDEO: Shank on Pagenaud's arrival at MSR

Videos

VIDEO: Shank on Pagenaud's arrival at MSR

By September 27, 2021 10:01 AM

By |

Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Michael Shank tells RACER about MSR’s new signing, Indy 500 winner and IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud, and why the Frenchman is a perfect for where he wants to take the team.

 

, , IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • http://autotimenews.com/video-shank-on-pagenauds-arrival-at-msr/ VIDEO: Shank on Pagenaud's arrival at MSR – Auto news

    […]   Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home