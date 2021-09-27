VIDEO: Shank on Pagenaud's arrival at MSR

Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Michael Shank tells RACER about MSR’s new signing, Indy 500 winner and IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud, and why the Frenchman is a perfect for where he wants to take the team.
Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Michael Shank tells RACER about MSR’s new signing, Indy 500 winner and IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud, and why the Frenchman is a perfect for where he wants to take the team.
Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing and one of the most successful as well as innovative motorsport executives anywhere in the world, has (…)
Four races into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and William Byron wonders what his Hendrick Motorsports team needs to do to have a (…)
The next chapter in Simon Pagenaud’s NTT IndyCar Series career will be written at Meyer Shank Racing as the 2016 IndyCar champion and 2019 (…)
McLaren provided Lando Norris all of the information it had towards the end of the Russian Grand Prix and needs to analyze if it should (…)
Ricky Davis feared his best days as an IndyCar crew chief were in the past. A disappointing total of two race wins since 2014 had one of the (…)
Toto Wolff hailed Lewis Hamilton as “the best that there has ever been” after the seven-time world champion became the first driver to (…)
Kyle Busch and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team maximized their night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the NASCAR Cup (…)
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers will be suspended for next weekend’s race because of a lug nut infraction after the (…)
Kyle Larson fought back to “an OK” 10th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after looking like one of the strongest cars early on. (…)
Comments