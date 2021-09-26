Norris escapes penalty despite pit lane entry incident

Lando Norris was let off with a reprimand for crossing the line at the pit entry late in the Russian Grand Prix, despite breaking a regulation.

The race leader had tried to make it to the end on slick tires as rain started falling late in the race, but a heavier shower soaked the track and he lost three minutes crawling back to the pits. When he got to the pit entry, Norris — who had been off multiple times on that lap — slid wide back onto the circuit, and then re-crossed the pit entry line at a place where he was not permitted to do so.

The stewards found that Norris had broken the rules but only gave him a reprimand due to the changeable conditions, allowing him to retain his seventh place and point for the fastest lap.

“This was not considered as force majeure because it does not comply with the definition of force majeure in Article 20 of the FIA International Sporting Code,” the stewards stated.

“However, the stewards took into account that on the previous lap the driver of Car 4 had passed through Turn 17 (adjacent to the Pit Entry) at a relatively high speed, without loss of control.

“During the ensuing lap, the conditions deteriorated rapidly and were varied in different parts of the circuit. The driver slowed considerably on entering the Pit Entry, with his speed approximately half of his normal pit entry speed, but still lost control and slid across the painted area between the Pit Entry and the track.

“Although obviously the driver chose to remain out on the track on hard compound slick tires when others chose to change to Intermediates, and therefore sought to gain an advantage in retaining his race position, we do not consider that the crossing of the painted area was intentional or predictable in the circumstances.”