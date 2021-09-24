Penske Entertainment takes over operation of Indy Lights

Penske Entertainment will take control of the Indy Lights series at the end of the season, bringing an end to eight years of stewardship by the Andersen Promotions team of Dan Andersen and his daughter Michelle Kish.

“For many years, Dan Andersen has been integral to the success of Indy Lights,” said Penske CEO Mark Miles. “His leadership since his group took over promotion in 2014 was crucial. However, with the Penske acquisition of IndyCar, we have an opportunity to bring the series in-house, which we think can provide greater opportunity for the growth of the top level of the ladder series.”

Born in 1986 as the American Racing Series, Indy Lights has been the primary development series feeding next-generation stars to CART, Champ Car and the IndyCar Series.

“It is about strengthening the pipeline to IndyCar,” Miles added. “We want to grow Indy Lights into an even stronger link and final step for drivers, teams and sponsor partners leading to the most audacious and competitive open-wheel series on the planet.”

Andersen Promotions’ Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 series will continue to operate as normal, with the first two steps of the Road to Indy running alongside Indy Lights and IndyCar at numerous rounds.

“It has been our pleasure and honor to oversee the promotion and organization of Indy Lights for these past eight seasons,” Andersen said. “We are proud of the results demonstrated by the quick success of our many recent graduates. The Road to Indy works as a training program, and we will continue to develop young drivers and move them up to Indy Lights and, ultimately, IndyCar.”