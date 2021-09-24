Nasr leads 1-2-3 Cadillac romp in second practice at Long Beach

Cadillac improved from its 1-2 finish in the morning practice session to a 1-2-3 in Free Practice 2 for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship race from Long Beach. Like in the morning, the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. of Felipe Nasr led the charge with Nasr laying down a time of 1m11.983s, roughly 1.5s quicker than his time from FP1.

Loic Duval in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R. was on the cusp of cracking into the 1m11s with a time of 1m12.145s from the Frenchman. Kevin Magnussen rounded out the Cadillac trio with a time of 1m12.290s.

The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c was fourth and the No. 55 Mazda RT-24P, which completed just four laps in the morning practice, was fifth.

Corvette once again ended the session first and second in GT Le Mans with the No. 3 Corvette C8.R besting the No. 4 Corvette C8.R. Antonio Garcia was quickest in the No. 3 with a time of 1m17.516s, just over half a second quicker than Tommy Milner’s best time in the No. 4 Corvette.

Red flag/Checkered flag for FP2. @jordan10taylor's time of 1:17.516 holds up for best in #GTLM for the 3 #Corvette. @TommyMilner P2 in the 4 #C8R at 1:18.023. Qualifying goes green for us at 5:15p PT. pic.twitter.com/kCFQo3R4Ys — Corvette Racing (@CorvetteRacing) September 24, 2021

Mathieu Jaminet in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR was third and one second behind Garcia’s time.

The No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R led the GT Daytona field for the second time today as Patrick Long was quickest again. Long’s best time was a 1m 20.089s and was just +0.026s quicker than Laurens Vanthoor who helped to make it a Porsche 1-2 in his No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Bryan Sellers in the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo also remained in the top three in the afternoon session ending the hour with a time of 1m20.130s. The No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 was fourth-quickest.

In contrast to Free Practice 1 which included three red flags, Free Practice 2 was completed with just one red flag in the final two minutes that brought the session to an early close.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is slated for this evening at 7:50 p.m. ET. Tomorrow’s race is set for 5:05 p.m. ET.