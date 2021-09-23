NASCAR podcast: Jordan Anderson

From feeling like the world was crashing down on Jordan Anderson Racing in February to making some noise in the Xfinity Series, it’s been quite a year for the team. Jordan Anderson is going to try and explain it all on The Racing Writer’s Podcast.

• How long it took to decide to shift his plans for the season

• How he drew in big-name Cup drivers to drive his Xfinity car

• The internal battle of car owner and driver

• The selling point to bringing in and keeping partners

• Being able to take a step back in certain areas

• Having a support system in place

• If thinks about what could have been

• How much the year has aged him

• Truck versus Xfinity Series car

• The philosophy running each program

• Embracing the journey mentality