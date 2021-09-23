NASCAR podcast: Jordan Anderson

From feeling like the world was crashing down on Jordan Anderson Racing in February to making some noise in the Xfinity Series, it’s been quite a year for the team. Jordan Anderson is going to try and explain it all on The Racing Writer’s Podcast.
• How long it took to decide to shift his plans for the season
• How he drew in big-name Cup drivers to drive his Xfinity car
• The internal battle of car owner and driver
• The selling point to bringing in and keeping partners
• Being able to take a step back in certain areas
• Having a support system in place
• If thinks about what could have been
• How much the year has aged him
• Truck versus Xfinity Series car
• The philosophy running each program
• Embracing the journey mentality
Comments