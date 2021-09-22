Lexus confirms GTD Pro and GTD with Vasser Sullivan

Lexus Motorsports will enter IMSA’s new GTD Pro class next year with a single entry fielded by Vasser Sullivan in a continuation of the relationship between the auto manufacturer and the North Carolina-based team.

As RACER wrote earlier in the month, the expanded program will not only see Lexus join the new-for-2022 pro-grade GT class in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, but the team will also maintain its presence in the pro-am GT Daytona category where the V8-powered Lexus RC F GT3 has become a routine winner and podium finisher in the team owned by Jimmy Vasser and James “Sulli” Sullivan.

“We’re excited to compete in GTD Pro with Vasser Sullivan and can’t wait to run the Lexus RC F GT3 against some of our most storied competitors,” said Lexus Motorsports Manager Jeff Bal. “Jimmy and Sulli have done an incredible job in GTD and we are excited to partner with them next season in the new GTD Pro class.”

Lexus is likely to have BMW, Corvette, Lamborghini, and Porsche to fight with once GTD Pro gets under way in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Sullivan added, “In three seasons together Vasser Sullivan and Lexus have shown enthusiasts what the RC F GT3 is capable of. Our partnership with Lexus is based on trust, and together, we’re energized to be launching an assault on the newly formed GTD Pro class, and renewing our commitment to winning a GTD class championship. The opportunity to compete in both classes will showcase the combined strength of both Lexus performance and Vasser Sullivan.”

Drivers for the split GTD Pro and GTD campaigns were not announced, but are expected to be named in the coming weeks.