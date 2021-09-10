Lexus prepping for GTD Pro entry

Vasser Sullivan and Lexus Racing are likely to split its two-car RC F GT3 program next season in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and commit one of the V8-powered coupes to the new GTD Pro class. Along with apportioning one of its two cars to GTD Pro, RACER understands Vasser Sullivan and Lexus are also expected to continue racing in the Pro-Am GTD class with the other entry where the team finished third in the 2020 championship. Team officials were unavailable for comment.

The factory presence of a Lexus RC F GT3 in GTD Pro would add to a growing list of manufacturers who’ve chosen to support IMSA’s upcoming replacement for its GT Le Mans category. Factory efforts from BMW with two cars, Corvette with two cars, one or more factory-affiliated entries from Lamborghini, and at least two from Porsche are anticipated for GTD Pro’s debut in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

At the present rate of subscription to IMSA’s full GT3-based vision for the WeatherTech Championship, eight or more GTD Pro cars are expected for the entirety of the 2022 season, up from the three full-time cars currently found in GTLM.

Multiple confirmations from the aforementioned manufacturers are expected to be made in the coming weeks and months.