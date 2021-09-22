Compass Racing and CMR add McMurry and Farnbacher in hurricane relief fundraising effort

The 2020 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship GT Daytona champions are back together again as Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry will once again share a car with each other this weekend in Long Beach.

Compass Racing, with the support of CMR Construction & Roofing, will enter an Acura NSX GT3 in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round this weekend with the goal of raising funds for victims of Hurricane Ida. CMR will be sponsoring cars in a total of 18 different events across multiple series, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NHRA in the coming weeks.

“The platform that the racing community provides, and its history of coming together to help others, is well documented,” CMR CEO Steve Soule said. “We knew that reuniting Matt and Mario would garner attention that we hope motivates fans to help people in rural Louisiana.”

For Farnbacher, this is the second such effort he has been a part of after floods devastated his home county of Germany earlier this year.

“Around 200 people died and whole towns were destroyed in my country. So many people stepped up to help and I wanted to be one of them then and now with the hurricane,” Farnbacher said.

McMurry has been racing with Compass in this year’s GT World Challenge America season. He has also been involved in the development of Acura’s DPi and LMDh programs as a member of the brand’s junior factory driver roster.

“Before Ida was even a thing, I heard there might be a possibility of something coming together. I was really excited about it. Then Ida hit and created a mess that we’re hoping to help fix with donations and a great performance at Acura’s home race,” McMurry said.