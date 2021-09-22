Binotto thinks F1 will drop MGU-H from new engine for VW

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes most engine manufacturers are in favor of dropping the MGU-H for the next set of Formula 1 regulations, a move that would aid an entry for the Volkswagen Group.

F1 revolutionized its engine rules in 2014, with the V6 turbo power units introduced that include two main energy recovery components — the MGU-H and the MGU-K. The “H” is the heat recovery component that converts heat energy from the turbocharger’s exhaust gases, and is one of the most complex pieces of technology in the current engines. Continuing with the MGU-H is seen as prohibitive to new manufacturers such as VW considering an entry when the next set of regulations are introduced, and Binotto says the latest meeting led to an agreement to drop the device.

“A lot of discussions have happened since the last meeting in Austria and (in Monza) there have been the next steps in the direction of defining the future of the power unit,” Binotto said. “So far all the discussions we had have been positive, and most or all the manufacturers somehow agree on the fact to remove the MGU-H.

“So, we as the others are in agreement with that. There are a lot of details and it’s still to be discussed, agreed. But I think that generally speaking, the discussion is moving on positively at the moment.”

As part of the talks between manufacturers, it has been agreed that the new power units will be pushed back a year until 2026, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had previously suggested other areas of compromise were needed to get full agreement on the future of the MGU-H.

“The MGU-H is going to be dropped if we can find alignment of many other points,” Wolff said. “I think it’s a compromise that I cannot speak for anybody else but at Mercedes we are prepared to enter in order to facilitate the entry of the Volkswagen Group, but there are several other topics where compromise needs to be found.

“If compromise cannot be found then we will probably revert to the governance and have 2026 regulations that the FIA and FOM are going to come up with.”