George4 Foundation to host charity fundraiser at Long Beach

The George4 Foundation has partnered with Capstone Green Energy and NEFT Vodka to host a special fundraising event to support the George4 Foundation 2022 Grant Fund at Long Beach this weekend.

Dubbed DRIVING FOR CHANGE!, the evening will include a live band and silent auction, all with the aim of supporting families nationwide through relationships with established nonprofit organizations that target the needs of youth within the Foundation’s ‘4 Pillars’:

Food Security: No child should have to question where their next meal is coming from. By working with organizations like Gleaners Food Bank, a pillar member of Feeding America, the George4 Foundation is working towards closing the hunger gap and guaranteeing no child in our community goes hungry.

Human Rights: Equality and safety are among some of the most basic human rights, yet are often not afforded to many of our brothers and sisters. The George4 Foundation aims end to the violation of these rights, ranging from racism and gender inequality to child abuse and human trafficking.

Education: Every child deserves the right to an education. The George4 Foundation works to ensure our youth receive a quality education in a nurturing environment, regardless of their social or economic position.

Pediatric Health: Pediatric health and medical research is a vastly underfunded field. The Foundation’s goal is to ensure every child has access to quality health care, and medical researchers have the access and funding they need to discover life-saving medications, therapies, and surgical techniques.

By supporting the George4 Foundation, you are helping to feed, educate, shelter, and support children across the U.S.

DRIVING FOR CHANGE! will be held at RISU in Long Beach on Friday, September 24 from 5pm to 9pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please click here.