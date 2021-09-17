Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: Kirkwood and Malukas discuss Indy Lights showdown

VIDEO: Kirkwood and Malukas discuss Indy Lights showdown

Videos

VIDEO: Kirkwood and Malukas discuss Indy Lights showdown

By September 17, 2021 11:57 AM

By |

Indy Lights title contenders Kyle Kirkwood and David Malukas might be the friendliest rivals on the Road to Indy. The pair speak with RACER’s Marshall Pruett after Kirkwood won the last race at Portland, and are heading into the final stretch of a fight for an IndyCar advancement prize worth more than $1 million.

, , Indy Lights, Road to Indy, Videos

IndyCar Debrief

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home