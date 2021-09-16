Virtual 'Cup of Nations' hosted by VCO and Williams eSports returns for second year

A total of $25,000 will be up for grabs in the VCO Cup of Nations, a sim-racing event hosted by the Virtual Competition Organization and Williams. Over the course of two days, December 4 and 5, teams organized around the nationality of the drivers will compete in a wide array of sim racing events to determine the winner.

“After the success of the first Cup of Nations during the COVID lockdown of summer 2020, we knew we had to bring back the tournament for future editions. This time it’s an end-of-season event which gives it a special feel, as well as accommodating a super busy racing schedule,” Steven English, the head of eSports at Williams said.

“We’re delighted to be working with VCO again, and to welcome BenQ as the new title partner as we build the event stronger. This year the prize pool increases to $25,000 U.S. dollars, so it’s set to be a big weekend for those sim racers who can qualify.”

Teams and drivers will only be told of the exact combinations of cars and circuits on the day of the event in an effort to even the playing field. Teams will be made up of four drivers per nation with 16 different nations being allowed to compete. The first day of the event will be a group-stage format before the finale on the following day.

“The format for the Cup of Nations really reflects the ethos of the VCO,” said Florian Haasper, CEO of VCO. “We use a thrilling tournament mode to search for the best Esports racing nation on iRacing. In 2020, this format guaranteed great virtual entertainment and that will remain the case this time. Our friends from Williams Esports have really hit the bullseye with this concept, and we are happy to be working with them again.”

Qualifications for the Cup of Nations begins in October through a time trial event open to the general public. The event will use iRacing and be broadcast by RaceSpot TV.