VIDEO: INDYCAR Debrief featuring Scott Dixon

Special guest Scott Dixon joins hosts Conor Daly and Jen Horsey, plus RACER editor-in-chief Laurence Foster, for the latest episode of RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge.

Dixon, the six-time and reigning champ, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Daly preview Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Portland at rollercoaster WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and look back at all the action and controversy from last weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland.

Watch below or click here to view on The RACER Channel on YouTube.

Fourth in points with just two races to go, what does Chip Ganassi Racing’s Dixon think it will take to stay in the frame for a record-equaling seventh championship? What’s it like battling teammate Alex Palou for the title? And what’s his take on a dramatic first lap, first corner at Portland? Watch and find out.

