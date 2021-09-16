NHRA announces 22-round 2022 Camping World Series schedule

NHRA officials announced today the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule to include 22 national events throughout the course of the season. Specifics details on Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle schedules will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The 2022 season kicks off in Pomona for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Presented By ProtectTheHarvest.com. For the first time in four seasons, the NHRA will host a specialty race among the stars of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series nitro categories. Two NHRA Allstar Shootout events will be held in 2022, one at the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals and the second at the Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day weekend. Season championships will continue to be determined by the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs to conclude the year.

“Next season will see 22 national events from the NHRA Camping World series,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. “We look forward to bringing our loyal NHRA fans a season packed full of thrilling racing action.”

2022 NHRA Camping World Series Regular Season

Feb. 17-20 – Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona, Calif.

Feb. 25-27 – NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix

March 10-13 – *AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

April 1-3 – NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas

April 22-24 – Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil, Houston

April 29-May 1 – NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

May 13-15 – Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va.

June 3-5 – NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

June 17-19 – NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

June 23-26 – Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

July 15-17 – Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil, Denver

July 22-24 – NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.

July 29-31 – Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 12-14- Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 18-21 – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 31-Sept. 5 – *Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

NHRA Camping World Countdown to the Championship

Sept. 15-18 – Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 23-25 – NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 – NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 13-16 – Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas

Oct. 27-30 – Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil, Las Vegas

Nov. 10-13 – Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.

*NHRA Allstar Shootout