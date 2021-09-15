Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

John Harrelson/Motorsport Images

Truex and Hamlin to lead Bristol Cup field

By September 15, 2021 9:51 AM

Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin will share the front row Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Truex, coming off a win at Richmond last weekend, starts from the pole in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Bristol (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) is the first elimination race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Hamlin starts second. Joey Logano starts third, and Chase Elliott starts fourth. Kyle Larson rounds out the top five.

Christopher Bell starts sixth, Ryan Blaney starts seventh, Kevin Harvick starts eighth, Kyle Busch starts ninth, and Brad Keselowski starts 10th. Harvick is the defending race winner.

Michael McDowell is the lowest starting playoff driver in 16th. McDowell is also last on the playoff grid.

There are 38 drivers entered at Bristol.

