By www.epartrade.com | September 15, 2021 4:04 AM ET

Join EPARTRADE for Episode No.121 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech webinar on Wednesday, September 22 at 9:00 AM PST: “Turbo System Design – 3 Mistakes the Aftermarket Industry Makes” by Full Race Motorsports. With Geoff Raicer, Founder; Mathew Velders, Lead of Product Engineering /Management and Nero Deliwala, President, Titan Motorsports. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

No charge to attend. Please click here to register.