Second set of 2021 Solo Nationals champions crowned

By SCCA | September 13, 2021 12:13 PM ET

Below are provisional results for each of 30 classes that concluded competition Friday during the 48th running of the Tire Rack Solo Nationals Championship that took place at Lincoln Airpark in Nebraska. Each entry contains the class, winning driver, hometown, region, car, winning margin and number of championships (Note: * Indicates not a Nationals Championship event.)

A Street: Charles Krampert; Huntsville, AL; Tennessee Valley Region, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, 0.198 (first National Championship)

B Modified: Matthew Ellam; Minden, NV; San Francisco Region; Omnifab Cheetah, 4.241 (fourth National Championship, fourth in class)

C Modified: Ben Martinez; San Jose, CA; San Francisco Region, Van Diemen RF84, 1.913 (third National Championship, second in class)

C Prepared: Tommy Pulliam; Duluth, GA; Atlanta Region, Ford Mustang, 0.842 (third National Championship, third in class)

C Prepared Ladies: Tracy Lewis; Tallahassee, FL; Red Hills Region; Ford Mustang SVO, 1.593 (sixth National Championship, sixth in class)

C Street Prepared: Jeff Schmidt; Chesapeake, VA; Old Dominion Region, Mazda Miata, 0.179 (first National Championship)

*C Street Prepared Ladies: Sharon Eberlein; Aledo, TX; Texas Region, Mazda Miata, 1.240 (first Nationals win)

D Prepared: Todd Roberts; Austin, TX; Lone Star Region, Mazda Miata, 0.010 (second National Championship, second in class)

D Street: Alex Piehl; Pittsburgh, PA; Steel Cities Region; Honda Civic Type R, 0.451 (second National Championship, first in class)

D Street Ladies: Stephanie Reynoso; Austin, TX; Lone Star Region, Honda Civic Type R, 3.219 (third National Championship, third in class)

D Street Prepared: Steve O’Blenes; Garden Grove, CA; Cal Club, Mazda RX-8, 1.596 (sixth National Championship, second in class)

E Street: Riley Heaton; Omaha, NE; Nebraska Region, Mazda Miata, 0.088 (first National Championship, third Nationals win)

E Street Ladies: Casey Coughlin; Prairieville, LA; Delta Region, Mazda Miata, 0.853 (second National Championship, second in class)

E Street Prepared: Jeff Wong; Waddell, AZ; Arizona Region, Chevrolet Camaro SS, 5.376 (sixth National Championship, second in class)

F Modified: Will Lahee; Noblesville, IN; Indianapolis Region, McLouden Red Devil, 0.195 (first National Championship)

F Modified Ladies: Andrea Wolfe; Waterford, MI; Southern Illinois Region; Doof Wagon, 8.621 (third National Championship, second in class)

F Street: Jake Namer; Brooklyn , NY; New York Region, Bimmer LRPM3, 0.061 (second National Championship, first in class)

F Street Ladies: Cindy Duncan; Lanesville, IN; Central Kentucky Region, Ford Mustang GT, 7.218 (third National Championship, third in class)

*FSAE: John Price; Irving, TX; Texas Region, UTA F-20, 0.459 (third Nationals win)

H Street: Ron Williams; Topeka, KS; Kansas Region, Honda Civic Sport, 0.449 (eighth National Championship, second in class)

H Street Ladies: Laney Blume; Wichita, KS; Kansas Region, Honda Civic S, 6.020 (fourth National Championship, fourth in class)

Kart Modified: Larry MacLeod; Ypsilanti, MI; Saginaw Valley Region, Honda Tonykart, 0.935 (third National Championship, third in class)

Street Modified: Todd Kean; Wallingford, CT; New England Region, Nissan 240SX, 0.861 (second National Championship, second in class)

Street Modified Ladies: Nicole Wong; Waddell, AZ; Arizona Region, Chevrolet Camaro SS, 0.725 (10th National Championship, first in class)

Super Street Modified: Eric Anderson; Knoxville, TN; Tennessee Region, Mazda Miata, 2.064 (first National Championship)

Super Street R: Grant Reeve; Sturbridge, MA; New England Region; Corvette Grand Sport, 1.209 (third National Championship, third in class)

Street Touring Roadster: Billy Davis; New Haven, CT; New England Region, Mazda Miata, 0.625 (sixth National Championship, first in class)

Street Touring Roadster Ladies: Catherine Tran; Costa Mesa, CA; Cal Club, Mazda Miata, 1.302 (first National Championship)

Street Touring Xtreme: Raymond Dsouza; Louisville, KY; Kentucky Region, Subaru BRZ, 0.962 (first National Championship)

Street Touring Xtreme Ladies: Kelsey Karanges; Dallas, TX; Texas Region, Scion FR-S, 0.572 (first National Championship)