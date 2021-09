First set of 2021 Solo Nationals champions crowned

By SCCA | September 13, 2021 11:42 AM ET

Below are provisional results for each of 35 classes that concluded competition Wednesday during the 48th running of the Tire Rack Solo Nationals Championship taking place this week at Lincoln Airpark in Nebraska. Each entry contains the class, winning driver, hometown, region, car, winning margin and number of championships (Note: * Indicates not a Nationals Championship event.)

A Modified: Christopher Dunn; Arlington, TX; Texas Region, UTA-MOD, 8.059 (first National Championship)

A Street Prepared: Adrian Cardenas; San Gabriel, CA; Cal Club, Mazda RX-7, 1.627 (first National Championship)

B Street: Win-hou Chow; Dublin, OH; Northwestern Ohio Region, BMW M2, 0.557 (second National Championship, first in class)

B Street Ladies: Ashley Heyman; Avon, IN; Indianapolis Region, BMW M2, 0.836 (first National Championship)

B Street Prepared: Jonathan Lugod; Gardena, CA; Cal Club, Mazda ND2, 1.119 (fourth National Championship, first in class)

C Street: Mark Scroggs; Verrado, AZ; San Francisco Region, Mazda Miata, 0.047 (fifth National Championship, second in class)

C Street Ladies: Stephanie Humphries; Windsor, VA; North Carolina Region, Mazda Miata, 1.483 (second National Championship, first in class)

*CAM-C: Chad Englert; Mount Pleasant, PA; Allegheny Highlands Region, Ford Mustang, 0.844 (first Nationals win)

*CAM-S: Randy Adkins; Powell, TN; East Tennessee Region, Chevrolet Z06 Corvette, 0.775 (first Nationals win)

*CAM-T: Chris Cargill; Friendswood, TX; Houston Region, Chevrolet Camaro, 0.382 (first Nationals win)

D Modified: Jeremy Ellerby; Marion, IA; Iowa Region, Sprinto RC 1.4T, 1.848 (first National Championship)

D Modified Ladies: Leah Julich; Cedar Rapids, IA; Iowa Region, Sprinto GC1, 3.035 (first National Championship)

E Modified: Jeff Kiesel; Poway, CA; Cal Club, KFR Turbo Sprite, 3.528 (14th National Championship, 13th in class)

E Modified Ladies: Shawn Kiesel; Poway, CA; Cal Club, KFR Turbo Sprite, 4.052 (13th National Championship, 12th in class)

E Prepared: Patrick Washburn; Wausau, WI; Milwaukee, Honda Civic Type LLR, 1.364 (second National Championship, second in class)

F Prepared: Wes Hughson; Panama City, FL; Wiregrass Region, Honda S2000, 0.945 (first National Championship)

F Street Prepared: Jake Smilie; Concord, NC; Central Carolinas Region, Volkswagen Rabbit, 0.173 (first National Championship)

F Street Prepared Ladies: Ginette Jordan; Terrell, NC; New England Region, VW Rabbit, 1.035 (14th National Championship, third in class)

G Street: John Azevedo; Elmhurst, IL; Chicago Region, Honda CSi, 0.051 (first National Championship)

*G Street Ladies: Tracey Burckhard; Albany, NY; Mohawk-Hudson Region, Volkswagen GTI (first Nationals win)

Street Modified FWD: Craig Wilcox; Grain Valley, MO; Kansas City Region, Honda Civic, 1.155 (sixth National Championship, second in class)

Street Modified FWD Ladies: Karen Thomas; Yorktown, VA; Old Dominion Region, Mini Cooper S, 0.239 (first National Championship)

Super Street: Tom O’Gorman; Mason, OH; Ohio Valley Region, Acura NSX, 0.216 (fifth National Championship, first in class)

Super Street Ladies: Crissy Hedderick; Manvel, TX; Texas Region, Chevrolet Corvette, 0.591 (sixth National Championship, first in class)

Solo Spec Coupe: Mason Herrick; McPherson, KS; Nebraska Region, Scion FR-S, 0.005 (first National Championship, sixth Nationals win)

Solo Spec Coupe Ladies: Jennifer Bedell; Hillsborough, NC; North Carolina Region, Scion FR-S, 0.629 (fifth National Championship, third in class)

Super Street Prepared: Steve Lau; San Jose, CA; San Francisco, Porsche GT3RS, 0.697 (first National Championship)

Street Touring Hatchback: Eric Sienkiewicz; Richmond, VA; Washington DC Region, Volkswagen Golf GTI, 0.068 (second National Championship, first in class)

*Street Touring Hatchback Ladies: Gwen Habenicht; Bahama, NC; North Carolina Region, Audi TT, 6.157 (fourth Nationals win)

Street Touring Sport: David Whitener; Fort Worth, TX; Texas Region, Mazda Miata, 0.232 (fifth National Championship, third in class)

Street Touring Sport Ladies: Jordan Towns; Auburn, AL; Alabama Region, Honda CRX, 10.224 (second National Championship, first in class)

Street Touring Ultra: Michael Carpenter; Draper, UT; Utah Region, Subaru STI, 0.061 (first National Championship)

Street Touring Ultra Ladies: Becca Nell; Norwalk, CT; New England Region, Nissan 350Z, 1.316 (second National Championship, first in class)

X Prepared: Randall Wilcox; Columbia, SC; Tennessee Region, Mazda Miata, 0.034 (third National Championship, first in class)

*X Prepared Ladies: Deanne Caraballo; Modesto, CA; San Francisco Region, Toyota Starlet, 12.420 (fifth Nationals win, first in class)