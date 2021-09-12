Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER: Portland race report with Sebastien Bourdais

RACER: Portland race report with Sebastien Bourdais

Videos

RACER: Portland race report with Sebastien Bourdais

By September 12, 2021 9:17 PM

By |

The “Hamburger and French Fry Show” with four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais and Marshall Pruett recap the Portland Grand Prix won by Alex Palou.

, , , IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://portlandforum.net/racer-portland-race-report-with-sebastien-bourdais/ RACER: Portland race report with Sebastien Bourdais

    […] Source link […]

  • http://autotimenews.com/racer-portland-race-report-with-sebastien-bourdais/ RACER: Portland race report with Sebastien Bourdais – Auto news

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home