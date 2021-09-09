Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: INDYCAR Debrief featuring Pato O'Ward

By: INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge

Special guest Pato O’Ward joins hosts Conor Daly and Jen Horsey, plus RACER editor-in-chief Laurence Foster, for the latest episode of RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge.

O’Ward, who heads into the season-closing, three-race “West Coast Swing” leading the NTT IndyCar Series points, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Daly preview this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland at fast and frenetic Portland International Raceway, and look back at a wild night on the World Wide Technology Raceway oval.

Watch below or click here to view on The RACER Channel on YouTube.

What does breakout star O’Ward think it will take to convert his narrow points lead into a season championship? What defines his exciting driving style? And despite facing off against series heavyweights like Ganassi and Penske, how have the 22-year old and his Arrow McLaren SP team become title contenders so rapidly? Watch and find out.

