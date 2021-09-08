BMW confirms Dallara as IMSA LMDh chassis supplier

BMW has confirmed Dallara as its LMDh chassis supplier.

As RACER has previously written, the Italian chassis constructor, which builds Cadillac’s current DPi model and will also produce its LMDh chassis for the new hybrid prototype formula that debuts in 2023, came to terms with the German auto manufacturer for its LMDh project that will be focused on North America and IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“In Dallara, we are delighted to have found a partner for our LMDh project that shares our passion, professionalism and huge ambition in motorsport and, like us, is fully committed to the goal of writing a new success story in the history of BMW M Motorsport from 2023,” said Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH.

“After speaking to all the possible chassis partners, the decisive factor in our decision was that Dallara, with all its expertise and experience, was enthusiastic about working together with BMW M Motorsport. The chemistry was there between us from the word go. We see our relationship as a real partnership in which we are fighting for a common goal of success at the racetrack.”

In a related item, BMW Team RLL will run the LMDh program on the brand’s behalf. Despite being unconfirmed, the Ohio-based team, which is in the midst of constructing a massive new shop in Indiana, is expected to campaign a pair of BMW LMDhs in 2023 and maintain BMW’s presence in IMSA’s GT ranks in the new GTD Pro class that arrives next year.