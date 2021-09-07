Kyle Busch fined for violations at Darlington

NASCAR announced that Kyle Busch has been fined $50,000 for his actions following a crash in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Busch crashed out after contact with Austin Dillon at the exit of Turn 2 on lap 125. He drove his damaged Toyota Camry down pit road and, when turning into the opening to go into the garage, ran over orange safety cones before proceeding through the garage stalls and parking behind his Joe Gibbs Racing team hauler.

NASCAR cited sections 12.1.a; 12.5.2.5.a; 12.8.a in the penalty report. Those are a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing, and violation of the NASCAR member conduct guidelines.

“It was a situation that could have been bad,” said NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller on Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Fortunately, nobody got hit or anything like that. It all worked out, but putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.”

Busch finished 35th and fell to 14th on the playoff grid, two points out of a transfer spot.