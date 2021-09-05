Busch absolves Dillon of blame for Darlington crash

Kyle Busch’s early exit in the Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington Raceway was not so much about the contact that sent him in the wall, but him being in that position to begin with.

Busch crashed off Turn 2 on lap 125 after being tagged in the left rear by Austin Dillon. Busch’s Toyota Camry slammed the outside wall first with the right rear and then the right side. He drove straight to the garage and out of the race.

“It wasn’t the 3’s fault,” said Busch, who was not running inside the top 10 at the time of the crash. “Just take our lumps. We’re running like (expletive), and we got wrecked, so that’s what you get when you run like (expletive). Just shouldn’t be there.

“I don’t know what our problem is, but every time use the sim and think we have a good sim session, we go to the racetrack and we suck. So I’m done with that. We’ll have to use some other tools in figuring out how to be good. The M&M’s Camry was not very good, and we were running terrible, and we got wrecked. It wasn’t the 3’s fault.”

Contact between @austindillon3 and @KyleBusch leads to the No. 18 getting into the wall during Stage 2. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4OSn2cwecn — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 5, 2021

Busch entered the postseason as the fourth seed with 2022 points, but only 17 points above the cutline. He will finish the Southern 500 in the 35th position, the second playoff driver to fall out early. Michael McDowell will finish last after crashing off Turn 2 on lap 31.

Busch has a combined 14 wins at the next two tracks, Richmond and Bristol, in the first round.

“Who cares,” Busch said. “Get what we get.”